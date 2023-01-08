Trigun Stampede Anime Casts Shigeru Chiba, Kenji Nomura

Chiba, Nomura play Nebraska, Gofsef in episode 2

The staff of the Trigun Stampede anime revealed two new cast members for the anime on Saturday. The new cast members will voice characters appearing the anime's second episode, and include:

Shigeru Chiba as Nebraska



Kenji Nomura as Gofsef





Kenichi Ogata and Norio Wakamoto previously voiced Nebraska and Gofsef, respectively, in the 1998 Trigun anime.

The series premiered on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ channels on Saturday at 11:15 p.m. (9:15 a.m. EST). The series will move to its regular 11:00 p.m. timeslot for subsequent episodes.

Crunchyroll began streaming the series on Saturday worldwide excluding Asia, but including the Philippines, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Hulu is also streaming the series.

The story follows the misadventures of Vash the Stampede, a gunman on the lam with a "60 billion double dollar" bounty on his head. Vash earned his "Stampede" nickname thanks to the destruction that zealous bounty hunters wreak on any town he visits.

The anime stars:

Kenji Mutou ( Cavity Express director, BEASTARS storyboarder, Land of the Lustrous episode director) is directing the anime at Orange . Kouji Tajima is the concept designer and is credited with the character concept. Takehiko Okishi is credited with the story draft, and Tatsurō Inamoto , Shin Okashima , and Yoshihisa Ueda are writing the srcripts and are in charge of composition. Nao Ootsu is the chief designer, and character designers include Kōdai Watanabe , Tetsurō Moronuki , Takahiko Abiru , Akiko Satō , Soji Ninomiya , and Yumihiko Amano . Tatsuya Katō ( Free!, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchises) is composing the music. The rapper and singer-songwriter Kvi Baba performs the opening theme song "TOMBI," and singer Salyu and composer Haruka Nakamura contribute the ending theme song "Hoshi no Kuzu α."

Source: Comic Natalie