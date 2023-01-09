Anime Expo Discontinues Premier Fan Badges

Event to take place on July 1-4 at Los Angeles

The staff of Anime Expo revealed on Monday that it has discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.

The Premier Fan Badge granted the following benefits to customers at last year's Anime Expo : 4-day access badge mailing with exclusive lanyard, fan swag bag, designated hotel booking block, exclusive ticketing pre-sale purchase period and advanced reservation for select events, priority entry access to convention center and early access to exhibit hall, fan lounge access, and discount on official Anime Expo merchandise. The badge had cost US$549.

Registration begins on January 24 at 3:00 p.m. EST. The most expensive badge for 4-day access to the convention will cost US$145. Badges will also be available per day as well as for children.

The event will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4, 2023.

Anime Expo returned as a physical event last year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and was held on July 1-4. Some panels were streamed online as part of an " Anime Expo Lite" online event.

The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) hosted the Anime Expo Lite 2021 virtual event in place of an in-person Anime Expo convention last year. Anime Expo Lite 2021 was held on July 3-4, 2021. Tickets to the event cost US$5, with all proceeds going to the Hate is a Virus commUNITY Action Fund. Anime Expo Lite 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of the Anime Expo convention.

Source: Anime Expo