Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom Film's Behind-the-Scenes Video Highlights Cast

The official website for Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom , the anime film of Nao Iwamoto 's Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni manga, began streaming a behind-the-scenes video on Monday. The video highlights the film's cast.

The film will open on January 27 in Japan.

The "Animation Is Film Festival" screened the film's world premiere on October 21 in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The anime film stars Kento Kaku as Naranbayar, and Minami Hamabe as Sara.

Other cast members include (character name spellings not official):

Hiroshi Kamiya as Saladin, Gold Kingdom's Minister of the Left

as Saladin, Gold Kingdom's Minister of the Left Miyuki Sawashiro as Lailala, a mysterious woman who works for the Gold Kingdom

as Lailala, a mysterious woman who works for the Gold Kingdom Subaru Kimura as Jauhara, a Gold Kingdom scholar

as Jauhara, a Gold Kingdom scholar Keiko Toda as Leopoldine, Gold Kingdom's first princess

as Leopoldine, Gold Kingdom's first princess Chafurin as Piripappa, Gold Kingdom's Minister of the Right

as Piripappa, Gold Kingdom's Minister of the Right Masaki Terasoma as Oduni, Water Kingdom's patriarch

as Oduni, Water Kingdom's patriarch Banjou Ginga as Rastavan III, Gold Kingdom's king

Kotono Watanabe ( Btooom! ) directed the film at Madhouse . Fumi Tsubota ( 12-Sai: Chiccha na Mune no Tokimeki , Hugtto! Precure , Waccha PriMagi! ) penned the script. Mitsuyuki Masuhara is credited as animation supervisor. Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden ) composed the music. NTV is credited for production coordination, and Warner Bros. Japan is distributing.

Kotone performs the theme song "Brand New World." Kotone also performs the songs "Yasashii Yokan" and "Love Birds."

The manga is set in two rival kingdoms that have been in poor relations for a long time. The story centers on Sara and Naranbayar, a princess and young man from either country who meet by chance, and find that they must act as a couple to maintain peace in their realms. Even so, they find that they slowly fall for each other.

Iwamoto launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Flowers shōjo manga magazine in October 2014, and Shogakukan published the manga's only book volume in 2016.

Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni topped the Female Readers list for the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. It was also nominated for the 10th Manga Taisho award in 2017.

