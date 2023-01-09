News
PuraOre! Pride of Orange Anime's English Dub Cast Revealed
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Studio Nano revealed the English dub cast for CyberAgent's CAAnimation label and DMM Games' PuraOre! Pride of Orange multimedia project. Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime on December 31.
The English dub cast includes:
- Bryn Apprill as Manaka Mizusawa
- Ryan Bartley as Yu Kiyose
- Lizzie Freeman as Ayaka Mizusawa
- Julia Gu as Naomi Takagi
- Morgan Lauré as Kaoruko Yanagida
- Michelle Marie as Mami Ono
- Kayli Mills as Riko Saginuma
- Katelyn Barr as Maya Walker
- Ashely Biski as Minato Shishiuchi
- Anthony Bowling as Takahito Suzuki
- Chris Cason as Shunzo Nishigori
- Christie Cate as Eri Yamanaka
- Christina Costello as Rio Teruya
- Suzanne DeCarma as Juri Kikuchi
- Caitlyn Elizabeth as China Yoneyama
- Caitlyn Elizabeth as Rikako Mizusawa
- Dorah Fine as Akiho Hayashida
- Analesa Fisher as Ema Yoshiike
- Stephen Fu as Sou Sato
- Rachelle Heger as Seiko Kuga
- Shara Kirby as Mona Fujishiro
- Krystal LaPorte as Atsumi Kawakami
- Elsie Lovelock as Yukino Mizusawa
- Yuuki Luna as Kanna Maruoka
- Maddie Matsumoto as Yuka Iihara
- Deneen Melody as Kaori Mihara
- Deneen Melody as Mari Mihara
- Corey Pettit as Yôko Matsunaga
- Cat Protano as Sachie Kaibara
- Sarah Roach as Rino Nakayama
- Lindsay Sheppard as Mami's Mother
- Lindsay Sheppard as Ruri Sakai
- Natalie Van Sistine as Naomi's Mother
- Natalie Van Sistine as Runa Hirano
- Micah Solusod as Ryoma Nakayama
- Elizabeth Sweet as Machiko Sugawara
- Helena Walstrom as Shino Ukita
- Sarah Williams as Keiko Nohara
- Apphia Yu as Junko Yaginuma
Ben Balmaceda, Francesca Calo, T.K. Masala, Derick Snow, and Kevin Thelwell provided additional voices.
Michelle Rojas produced the sub at Studio Nano. Peter Hawkinson was the ADR Director. Peter Hawkinson was the ADR engineer. Ray Wilkins and Natalie Rose served as assistant ADR engineers. Macy Anne Johnson and Kayli Mills wrote the scripts under Peter Hawkinson's supervision. Jenn Alyx was in charge of ADR prep. Shosuke Akamatsu and Nazeeh Tarsha served as production assistants.
The anime premiered in October 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Takebumi Anzai (Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu, Go! Go! 575) directed the series at C2C (Harukana Receive, Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu). Touko Machida (DIVE!!, Wake Up, Girls!) was in charge of series composition. Kii Tanaka (Hinomaru Sumo, So I'm a Spider, So What?) designed characters for the anime based on Craft Egg's (BanG Dream!) original character and costume designs. MONACA (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Garo the Animation) and Yōhei Kisara (Stray Cats; music producer for Love Live! School idol project, Idolls!) composed the music.
The project's seven main voice cast members performed the anime's opening theme song "Fai-o Fight!" under the musical unit name "Smile Princess." May'n performed the anime's ending theme song "Orange."
Source: Studio Nano