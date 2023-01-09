PuraOre! Pride of Orange Anime's English Dub Cast Revealed

Studio Nano revealed the English dub cast for CyberAgent 's CAAnimation label and DMM Games ' PuraOre! Pride of Orange multimedia project. Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime on December 31.

The English dub cast includes:

Ben Balmaceda , Francesca Calo , T.K. Masala , Derick Snow , and Kevin Thelwell provided additional voices.

Michelle Rojas produced the sub at Studio Nano . Peter Hawkinson was the ADR Director . Peter Hawkinson was the ADR engineer. Ray Wilkins and Natalie Rose served as assistant ADR engineers. Macy Anne Johnson and Kayli Mills wrote the scripts under Peter Hawkinson 's supervision. Jenn Alyx was in charge of ADR prep. Shosuke Akamatsu and Nazeeh Tarsha served as production assistants.

The anime premiered in October 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Takebumi Anzai ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Go! Go! 575 ) directed the series at C2C ( Harukana Receive , Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu ). Touko Machida ( DIVE!! , Wake Up, Girls! ) was in charge of series composition. Kii Tanaka ( Hinomaru Sumo , So I'm a Spider, So What? ) designed characters for the anime based on Craft Egg 's ( BanG Dream! ) original character and costume designs. MONACA ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Garo the Animation ) and Yōhei Kisara ( Stray Cats ; music producer for Love Live! School idol project , Idolls! ) composed the music.

The project's seven main voice cast members performed the anime's opening theme song "Fai-o Fight!" under the musical unit name "Smile Princess." May'n performed the anime's ending theme song "Orange."

Source: Studio Nano