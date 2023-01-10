One Piece Film Red Anime Earns Over 19 Billion Yen After 157 Days

Film has sold over 13.79 million tickets in Japan

The official website for the One Piece Film Red anime revealed on Tuesday that the film has sold over 13.79 million tickets and earned over 19 billion yen (about US$144 million) in the Japanese box office as of Tuesday, January 10, its 157th day in the Japanese box office. To commemorate the feat, Eiichiro Oda drew a visual that depicts Zoro and Sanji in a wanted poster as with most of the franchise 's important characters, but with the film's earnings instead of a bounty amount.

The film topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold. One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6 last year, and it will end its run in theaters in Japan on January 29.

The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #9 all-time highest-earning film in Japan. The Box Office Mojo website lists it as the #25 film of 2022 worldwide, while The Number website lists it at #30.

Crunchyroll released One Piece Film Red in the United States and Canada on November 4 last year, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. The film crossed US$12,768,073 in its second week in the United States, ranking at #8 at the U.S. box office.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

