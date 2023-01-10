Studio 4°C Announces Original Anime Film Future Kid Takara

Studio 4°C announced on Tuesday that it is producing an original anime film temporarily titled Future Kid Takara . The film is part of the previously announced collaboration with JETRO (the Japan External Trade Organization) to launch Kickstarter campaigns to produce new anime projects with five anime studios, including Studio 4°C .

Studio 4°C released four images to tease the project.

©Beyond C.

The Kickstarter campaign will aim to crowdfund a pilot video and help build a fan community for fans to share in the project. Studio 4°C stated investment in the film is steadily increasing, but it hopes to use the pilot video to better persuade investors. The Kickstarter campaign will be available here.

Yuta Sano ( Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition , RedAsh -GEARWORLD- ) is directing the film at Studio 4°C . Shinji Kimura (art director for Blood Blockade Battlefront , Dorohedoro , Tekkonkinkreet ) is designing the original characters and is also in charge of worldview design. Author and climate documentarian Kyoko Gendatsu is the project adviser, and environmental scientist Seita Emori is the science adviser. Writer Yūya Takashima ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ) is the sci-fi supervisor. Shun Hasegawa is the animation producer and Eiko Tanaka is the producer.

The film will tackle the theme of global warming, and Studio 4°C is taking steps to reduce its carbon emissions in the production of the film. The studio cites the Sixth Assessment Report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which has stated that it is only possible to avoid a warming of 1.5°C if the world acts fast with massive changes.

Studio 4°C plans to open the film in 2025, which it considers an important time where it is the "last chance to protect our Earth." Studio 4°C stated it wants to help people to understand the crisis not through a textbook approach, but through the approach of an animated film.

The family-oriented adventure film takes place in a dystopian future and centers on a young boy named Takara. A girl from the present named Sera travels through time to the year 2100, and she and Takara must survive the world of the future where global warming has wreaked havoc on the planet.

