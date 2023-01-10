Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Game's PS5 Version Trailer Reveals May Release in West

Game launches on May 9 in N. America, May 12 in Europe

NIS America began streaming on Tuesday a character trailer for Nihon Falcom's Ys IX: Monstrum Nox , the latest entry in the Ys role-playing game series, and it reveals that the game will launch for PlayStation 5 on May 9 in North America and on May 12 in Europe.

The PS5 version will include all previous cosmetic DLC from the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita versions.

The limited edition of the game includes a soundtrack CD, reverse cover sheet, a hardcover art book, "The Lost Sword" Ys IX prequel short novel, The Crimson King figure, art card collection, 200-piece puzzle, and a box.

NIS America released the game for PlayStation 4 in the U.S. and Europe in February 2021. The game launched for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in July 2021.

NIS America describes the game's story:

Renowned adventurer Adol Christin is cursed by a mysterious woman and becomes a Monstrum, a powerful being who can exorcise monsters. To escape from the city of Balduq, he must ally with five other Monstrum, each with their own unique Gifts, and stop the Grimwald Nox, a shadowy dimension that threatens to seep into the real world.

The game launched for PS4 in Japan in September 2019.

The series' familiar action role-playing game mechanics, such as free movement and jumping, and battles against giant bosses, return for the game. Players are able to use the "supernatural action" abilities of various Monstrum to explore levels. Players are also able to conduct "Guild Management" in the prison city.