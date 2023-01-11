One Piece Film Red Receives Special Award From Japan Academy Film Prizes

Awards ceremony takes place in Tokyo on March 10

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association announced on Wednesday that the music team of the One Piece Film Red anime won the Special Award at the 46th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes. The awards ceremony will take place at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo on March 10.

The Special Award is similar to the Chairperson's Distinguished Service Award, which is given to a person or group that has achieved outstanding results for that year.

Ado serves as the singing voice for the character Uta in the One Piece Film Red anime. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). From June to August 2022, the film's "Uta Project" released seven songs Ado sang for the film one by one. The songs all feature different composers, with different music videos. The composers include Mrs. Green Apple , Vaundy , FAKE TYPE. , Yūta Orisaka , Hiroyuki Sawano , and Motohiro Hata . All songs are featured in the film. The Uta no Uta One Piece Film Red album collects the songs.

Yasutaka Nakata composed the film's music.

One Piece Film Red has sold over 13.79 million tickets and earned over 19 billion yen (about US$144 million) in the Japanese box office as of Tuesday, its 157th day in the Japanese box office.

The film topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold. One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6 last year, and it will end its run in theaters in Japan on January 29.

The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #9 all-time highest-earning film in Japan. The Box Office Mojo website lists it as the #25 film of 2022 worldwide, while The Number website lists it at #30.

Crunchyroll released One Piece Film Red in the United States and Canada on November 4 last year, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. The film crossed US$12,768,073 in its second week in the United States, ranking at #8 at the U.S. box office.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.



