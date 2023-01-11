Outbride: Beauty & the Beasts' Tohka Tsukinaga Launches New Manga

Cinderella no Giri Ane ni Tenseishita Kedo Futari no Ōji ni Dekiaisarete Imasu

The third issue of'smagazine announced on Wednesday that manga authorwill launch a new manga titled(Reincarnated as Cinderella's Step-sister, But is Doted on by Two Princes), in the magazine's next issue on January 25.

The manga teased with the tagline, "Her life turned 180 degrees for the worst on the day of the ball."

Tsukinaga launched the ongoing Outbride: Beauty & the Beasts manga (pictured right) in Hakusensha 's Manga Park website in February 2020. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2020, and the fifth volume in August 2022.

Seven Seas licensed the manga through its Steamship imprint, and will publish the manga's third compiled book volume in English on February 7, and the fourth volume on June 27.