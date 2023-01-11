Real Account's Shizumu Watanabe Launches New Manga on January 18

Watanabe to launch Dead Account manga

This year's sixth issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that manga creator Shizumu Watanabe will launch a new manga titled Dead Account in the magazine's next issue on January 18. Watanabe also announced the launch on their Twitter account, and clarified that the new manga is not related to their Real Account manga.

The Dead Account manga is about the exorcism of spirits that have adapted to the modern world, and have also turned digital.

Watanabe launched the Majō no Sasageru Trick ( Tricks dedicated to witches ) manga in August 2020. The series ended in April 2021. Kodansha shipped the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in June 2021.

Watanabe and Okushō launched their Real Account manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in the February 2014 issue, and ended it in November 2019. Watanabe ( Kono Kanojo wa Fiction desu ) drew the art for the manga, and Okushō wrote the story. The manga switched to Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2015, but switched back in June 2018. Kodansha shipped the manga's 24th and final volume in December 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and will release the manga's omnibus volume containing volumes 18-20 physically on February 14.

The manga is inspiring a live-action film adaptation.

Ren Kanan penned a Real Account 0 novel based on the manga that shipped in June 2019.