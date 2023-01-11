Shōhei Kawamoto, Hideo Onchi, Kazuki Omori, Yōichi Sai Receive Japan Academy Film Prizes

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association announced on Wednesday recipents for the 46th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes.

The following received Special Awards from the Association, honoring that support film production:

The following received Awards from the Chairperson, for those who have made significant contributions in film over many years:

Shunya Itо̄ (director of Lupin III: Farewell to Nostradamus )

) Yūzō Kayama (actor in Kochikame : Tokyo Beat Cops )

) Hideki Mochizuki (lighting in Godzilla vs. Destoroyah )

The recipients of posthumous Special Awards from the Chairperson for lifetime achievement were:

The music team of the One Piece Film Red anime won the Special Award. The Special Award is similar to the Chairperson's Distinguished Service Award, which is given to a person or group that has achieved outstanding results for that year.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo on March 10.

Source: The Japan Academy Film Prize Association's website