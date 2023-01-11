News
Shōhei Kawamoto, Hideo Onchi, Kazuki Omori, Yōichi Sai Receive Japan Academy Film Prizes
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Japan Academy Film Prize Association announced on Wednesday recipents for the 46th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes.
The following received Special Awards from the Association, honoring that support film production:
- Shōhei Kawamoto (art director of Doraemon, Doraemon movies)
- Masanobu Amemiya (car stunts for live-action Ikebukuro West Gate Park, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Godzilla vs. Biollante)
- Yasuhiro Fukuoka (casting director for Detective Conan: Strategy Above the Depths)
- Naomi Koike (decoration)
The following received Awards from the Chairperson, for those who have made significant contributions in film over many years:
- Shunya Itо̄ (director of Lupin III: Farewell to Nostradamus)
- Yūzō Kayama (actor in Kochikame: Tokyo Beat Cops)
- Hideki Mochizuki (lighting in Godzilla vs. Destoroyah)
The recipients of posthumous Special Awards from the Chairperson for lifetime achievement were:
- Hideo Onchi (director of Toward the Terra)
- Kazuki Omori (director, screenwriter in The Boy Who Saw the Wind, Godzilla vs. Biollante)
- Yōichi Sai (director, screenwriter for live-action Kamui Gaiden)
- Hirо̄ Matsuda (screenwriter)
- Mitsunobu Kawamura (producer)
- Iwao Ishii (editor)
The music team of the One Piece Film Red anime won the Special Award. The Special Award is similar to the Chairperson's Distinguished Service Award, which is given to a person or group that has achieved outstanding results for that year.
The awards ceremony will take place at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo on March 10.
Source: The Japan Academy Film Prize Association's website