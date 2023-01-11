Strike the Blood's Gakuto Mikumo Launches New Story

New story takes place on planet inhabited by monsters

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint announced on Friday that Gakuto Mikumo ( Strike the Blood , pictured right) has launched a new novel online titled Sword of Stallion: Taneuma to Yobareta Saikyō Kishi, Ringoku no О̄jo o Netore to Meijirareru . The story follows a princess and a knight on a planet inhabited by monsters.

Kadokawa launched the first compiled book volume of Mikumo's Hollow Regalia ( Utsuro naru Regalia ) novel in June 2021. Yen Press will publish the novel in English.

Strike the Blood novel series inspired a 24-episode television anime series in 2013, as well as two OVA seasons in 2015 and 2016-2017. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime series as it aired in Japan. Discotek licensed the television anime for North American home video. The novels debuted in 2011 with Manyako 's illustrations and ended with its 22nd compiled book volume on August 2020. TATE serialized a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine from 2012 to 2017. Yen Press is publishing both the light novel series and manga adaptation in North America. Ryuryū Akari 's Strike the Blood: Kochira Saikai Gakuen Chūtō-bu ( Strike the Blood: This Is Saikai Academy's Junior High Division ) spinoff manga also ran in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Magazine from October 2016 to July 2019.

Source: Dengeki Bunko 's Twitter account



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.