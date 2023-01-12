Rainbow Days' Minami Mizuno Launches New Manga

Manga about high school boys living together to launch on February 13

The February issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine announced on Friday that manga author Minami Mizuno will launch a new manga with the temporary title Ao Haru Sō e Yōkoso (Welcome to the Blue Spring Dorm) in the magazine's March issue on February 13.

The new manga is about five high school boys with different personalities living in a dormitory. Various incidents happen as the boys experience love and spend their youthful days together.

Mizuno recently ended her Hiiragi-senpai to Ofutari-sama (Together With Upperclassman Hiiragi) manga (pictured right) in November 2022. The manga launched in Bessatsu Margaret ( Betsuma ) in December 2021. Shueisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume on December 23.

Mizuno ended the Koi o Shiranai Boku-tachi wa (We Who Know Nothing of Love) manga in Betsuma in May 2021. The manga began with a one-shot in Betsuma in January 2018, before launching as a full serialization in June 2018. Shueisha published the 11th and final compiled volume in June 2021.

Mizuno launched her Rainbow Days manga in the February 2012 issue of Bessatsu Margaret , and ended it in March 2017. Shueisha published the 15th and final compiled book volume in April 2017. The manga inspired a drama CD that Shueisha bundled with a limited edition of the seventh volume in October 2014. The manga then inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2016. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga's 13th volume then bundled an original anime DVD in September 2016.

