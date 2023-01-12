SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble Game Gets English Release in Southeast Asia

Switch, PC game launches in Japan on March 23

Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia announced on Thursday that it will release the SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble game based on Hideaki Anno 's Shin Kamen Rider live-action film for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in English in Southeast Asia. Bandai Namco streamed a trailer:

The beat em' up/hack and slash game features super-deformed ( SD ) versions of Kamen Rider and Shocker.

The game will launch for Switch and PC via Steam in Japan on March 23.

Shin Kamen Rider will open in March 2023. Anno is directing, scripting, and producing the film. Shotaro Ishinomori is credited as the original creator.

In addition to co-writing and directing the Evangelion franchise , Anno is the writer and chief director of the Shin Godzilla film and the writer of the upcoming Shin Ultraman film.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia's Twitter account



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.