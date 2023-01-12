The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Manga Catches Up to Web Version in 3 Chapters

Manga launched in 2018 as remake of older web manga that halted abruptly in 2016

This year's second issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Amahara and Coolkyoushinja 's The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace ( Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi ) manga has only three chapters before it catches up to the last chapter of Amahara 's original manga ( Amahara serialized the first version of the manga on the Neetsha website, but abruptly halted in May 2016. The new manga is a remake of the older manga).

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

It's been eight hundred years since the powerful Idaten deities sealed away the demons who plagued humanity. To the foul-mouthed Hayato, a young deity, the story is mostly a myth. For this new generation of idle deities, there's just not much to do as they watch over humans in peace. But when the seal on the demons breaks, it's up to Hayato and his oddball compatriots to come to humanity's rescue! Can these misfit gods who know nothing of war rise to the challenge, or is a demon threat in a messy mortal world too much to handle?

Coolkyoushinja launched the manga in Young Animal in August 2018. Shinchosha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in June 2022, and will publish the seventh volume on February 28. Seven Seas Entertainment published the third volume in October 2022, and will publish the fourth volume on February 28.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.