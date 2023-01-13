Australia Bans Import, Sales of How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega Anime

Board refused classification of show's 2nd season

The Australian Classification Board began listing on January 4 that the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega anime is refused classification and thus effectively banned from being released on home video in Australia (the anime is still available for streaming). The board did not list a reason for the refusal of classification.

According to the Australian Classification Board's website, titles classified as refused "cannot be sold, hired, advertised or legally imported in Australia. RC-classified material contains content that is very high in impact and falls outside generally-accepted community standards."

The board had restricted the anime's first season, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord , as MA 15+ for strong sexual themes in October 2019. The series is "legally restricted to people over the age of 15," but is otherwise available for sale.

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega premiered in April 2021. The anime featured scenes of light nudity, and was available in both censored and uncensored versions.

The board had similarly refused classification the the first, second, and ninth volumes of Yuu Kamiya 's No Game No Life light novel series in August 2020. The Australian political party Centre Alliance applied for these novel volumes' classification.

Books Kinokuniya Sydney revealed to ANN later that month that it removed seven manga titles for sale following a written complaint by South Australian legislator Connie Bonaros. The bookstore stated that the removal was not due to political pressure, but due to Australia's Classification Board determining that the titles needed to be submitted for classification in accordance with the country's Classification Act.

Source: Australian Classification Board