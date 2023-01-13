News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 26-January 1
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet continues to top chart
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|155,695
|4,494,626
|2
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|51,121
|3,738,935
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|31,470
|5,045,845
|4
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|31,047
|918,769
|5
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Treasures
|Square Enix
|December 9, 2022
|27,562
|225,965
|6
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4, 2022
|24,963
|242,976
|7
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|20,156
|2,803,089
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|15,887
|2,975,893
|9
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|15,750
|1,129,882
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|10,946
|5,076,137
|11
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|9,745
|124,996
|12
|NSw
|FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
|Electronic Arts
|September 30, 2022
|9,308
|73,773
|13
|NSw
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
|Square Enix
|December 13, 2022
|9,210
|70,343
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,946
|7,402,150
|15
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|7,723
|976,770
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|7,187
|1,062,074
|17
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 27, 2022
|6,903
|86,927
|18
|PS4
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
|Square Enix
|December 13, 2022
|6,360
|68,706
|19
|NSw
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Nintendo
|December 2, 2022
|6,359
|78,259
|20
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star
|Imagineer
|December 22, 2022
|5,703
|23,535
Source: Famitsu
