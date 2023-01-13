×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 26-January 1

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet continues to top chart

Japan's Game Ranking: December 26-January 1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 155,695 4,494,626
2 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 51,121 3,738,935
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 31,470 5,045,845
4 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 31,047 918,769
5 NSw Dragon Quest Treasures Square Enix December 9, 2022 27,562 225,965
6 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4, 2022 24,963 242,976
7 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 20,156 2,803,089
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 15,887 2,975,893
9 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 15,750 1,129,882
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 10,946 5,076,137
11 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 9,745 124,996
12 NSw FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Electronic Arts September 30, 2022 9,308 73,773
13 NSw Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Square Enix December 13, 2022 9,210 70,343
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,946 7,402,150
15 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 7,723 976,770
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 7,187 1,062,074
17 NSw Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan Bandai Namco Entertainment October 27, 2022 6,903 86,927
18 PS4 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Square Enix December 13, 2022 6,360 68,706
19 NSw Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Nintendo December 2, 2022 6,359 78,259
20 NSw Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star Imagineer December 22, 2022 5,703 23,535

Source: Famitsu

