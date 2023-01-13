News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 2-8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet continues to top chart
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|135,627
|4,630,253
|2
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|56,579
|3,795,514
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|37,302
|5,083,147
|4
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|35,673
|954,442
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|21,556
|2,997,449
|6
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Treasures
|Square Enix
|December 9, 2022
|20,735
|246,700
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|16,604
|5,092,741
|8
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|14,614
|2,817,703
|9
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|14,591
|1,144,473
|10
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4, 2022
|13,929
|256,905
|11
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|11,755
|136,751
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|9,604
|7,411,754
|13
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|7,940
|984,710
|14
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|7,863
|3,331,418
|15
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 27, 2022
|7,404
|94,331
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|7,091
|1,069,165
|17
|NSw
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Nintendo
|December 2, 2022
|6,111
|84,370
|18
|NSw
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
|Square Enix
|December 13, 2022
|5,903
|76,246
|19
|NSw
|FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
|Electronic Arts
|September 30, 2022
|5,539
|79,312
|20
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|5,295
|2,616,268
Source: Famitsu