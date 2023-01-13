×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 2-8

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet continues to top chart

Japan's Game Ranking: January 2-8

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 135,627 4,630,253
2 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 56,579 3,795,514
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 37,302 5,083,147
4 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 35,673 954,442
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 21,556 2,997,449
6 NSw Dragon Quest Treasures Square Enix December 9, 2022 20,735 246,700
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 16,604 5,092,741
8 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 14,614 2,817,703
9 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 14,591 1,144,473
10 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4, 2022 13,929 256,905
11 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 11,755 136,751
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 9,604 7,411,754
13 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 7,940 984,710
14 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 7,863 3,331,418
15 NSw Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan Bandai Namco Entertainment October 27, 2022 7,404 94,331
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 7,091 1,069,165
17 NSw Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Nintendo December 2, 2022 6,111 84,370
18 NSw Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Square Enix December 13, 2022 5,903 76,246
19 NSw FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Electronic Arts September 30, 2022 5,539 79,312
20 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 5,295 2,616,268

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 26-January 1
