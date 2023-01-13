Yukinobu Hoshino Launches New Munakata Kyōju Manga in February

Series follows titular anthropology professor Munakata as he explores world myths

This year's second issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine revealed on Tuesday that manga creator Yukinobu Hoshino will launch a new manga in his Munakata Kyōju ( Professor Munakata ) series titled Munakata Kyōju Sekai-hen (Professor Munakata - World Arc) in the magazine's fifth issue on February 25. The new story will see the titular professor heading to England following an English university's invitation, and digging through the myths and history of the world.

Hoshino's Munakata Kyōju series centers on the titular Professor Munakata, an anthropology professor who explores the connections between cultural myths and legends, and how they reflect on our parallel history.

The Munakata Kyōju Denkikō manga ran in Ushio Publishing 's Comic Tom and Comic Tom Plus magazines from 1994 to 1999, followed by the Munakata Kyōju Ikōroku sequel manga in Big Comic from 2004 to 2010.

Hoshino also created the 2001 Nights science-fiction manga series, which he originally serialized in Futabasha 's Monthly Super Action magazine in 1984-1986. Viz Media released the three-volume manga in North America. The manga inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) of the same name in 1987, and another OVA titled TO ( 2001 Nights ) in 2009. Funimation licensed and released the 2009 OVA in North America in June 2011 on Blu-ray Disc and DVD and again on DVD in July 2015. UK distributor Manga Entertainment released the OVA in the United Kingdom on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in August 2011.

Hoshino ended his Rainman manga in January 2018.

