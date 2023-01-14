Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime's 'Season 2' Streams on Netflix in U.S. on January 21

listing does not specify if, or both will stream

Netflix 's listing for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime is displaying a "Season 2 Coming January 21" notice in the United States. The listing does not specify whether "Season 2" refers to the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc anime, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime, or both.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered on TV in Japan in October 2021. Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime.

The anime will continue with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc . Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc. The anime will premiere in April with a one-hour special, but will have theatrical screenings in over 80 countries starting in February.

Koyoharu Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and ended it in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

