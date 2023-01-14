Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 26-January 1

A rerun airing of the 2021 New Year's Special for the live-action Solitary Gourmet ( Kodoku no Gourmet ) series aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, December 31 at 12:00 p.m., and it earned an 8.1% rating. Three airings of a binge-watching special for the franchise also earned 7.0%, 6.2%, and 6.3% on December 31 and January 1 on TV Tokyo .

One Piece Film Gold aired on Fuji TV on Tuesday, December 27 at 11:45 a.m., and it earned a 1.2% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)