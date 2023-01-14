×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 26-January 1

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Chainsaw Man, Bleach, Welcome to Demon School rank in holiday week

A rerun airing of the 2021 New Year's Special for the live-action Solitary Gourmet (Kodoku no Gourmet) series aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, December 31 at 12:00 p.m., and it earned an 8.1% rating. Three airings of a binge-watching special for the franchise also earned 7.0%, 6.2%, and 6.3% on December 31 and January 1 on TV Tokyo.

One Piece Film Gold aired on Fuji TV on Tuesday, December 27 at 11:45 a.m., and it earned a 1.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Ōmisoka dayo! Doraemon 1-jikan Special!! TV Asahi December 31 (Sat) 16:30 60 min. 4.1
Chainsaw Man (final episode) TV Tokyo December 27 (Tues) 0:00 30 min. 2.3
Kumo no Ito Second Chance! & Share your life? TV Asahi December 29 (Thurs) 0:10 20 min. 2.2
Nintama Rantaro NHK-E December 31 (Sat) 9:20 30 min. 1.2
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E December 29 (Thurs) 19:00 20 min. 1.2
Anime No No no Mini Mini Daibōken NHK-E December 28 (Wed) 19:00 25 min. 1.1
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun (3rd season) NHK-E December 29 (Thurs) 19:20 25 min. 1.0
Nintama Rantaro NHK-E December 31 (Sat) 9:50 40 min. 1.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E December 30 (Fri) 19:00 25 min. 0.8
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War TV Tokyo December 26 (Mon) 0:30 60 min. 0.8
Prince Mackaroo NHK-E December 31 (Sat) 7:55 30 min. 0.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

