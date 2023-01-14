News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 26-January 1
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Chainsaw Man, Bleach, Welcome to Demon School rank in holiday week
A rerun airing of the 2021 New Year's Special for the live-action Solitary Gourmet (Kodoku no Gourmet) series aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, December 31 at 12:00 p.m., and it earned an 8.1% rating. Three airings of a binge-watching special for the franchise also earned 7.0%, 6.2%, and 6.3% on December 31 and January 1 on TV Tokyo.
One Piece Film Gold aired on Fuji TV on Tuesday, December 27 at 11:45 a.m., and it earned a 1.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Ōmisoka dayo! Doraemon 1-jikan Special!!
|TV Asahi
|December 31 (Sat)
|16:30
|60 min.
|4.1
|Chainsaw Man (final episode)
|TV Tokyo
|December 27 (Tues)
|0:00
|30 min.
|2.3
|Kumo no Ito Second Chance! & Share your life?
|TV Asahi
|December 29 (Thurs)
|0:10
|20 min.
|2.2
|Nintama Rantaro
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Sat)
|9:20
|30 min.
|1.2
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|December 29 (Thurs)
|19:00
|20 min.
|1.2
|Anime No No no Mini Mini Daibōken
|NHK-E
|December 28 (Wed)
|19:00
|25 min.
|1.1
|Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun (3rd season)
|NHK-E
|December 29 (Thurs)
|19:20
|25 min.
|1.0
|Nintama Rantaro
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Sat)
|9:50
|40 min.
|1.0
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|December 30 (Fri)
|19:00
|25 min.
|0.8
|Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
|TV Tokyo
|December 26 (Mon)
|0:30
|60 min.
|0.8
|Prince Mackaroo
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Sat)
|7:55
|30 min.
|0.8
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)