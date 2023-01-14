×
Voice Actress Yuka Ōtsubo to Limit Workload Due to Health

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
[email protected] Cinderella Girls, Princess Connect! actress began feeling unwell at end of 2022

Talent agency Early Wing announced on Friday that voice actress Yuka Ōtsubo began feeling unwell at the end of 2022, and after consultation, the agency has decided to partially restrict Ōtsubo's work activities.

Ōtsubo voices Kanako Mimura in the The [email protected] Cinderella Girls anime. Other roles include: Bernadetta Ober and Theresia in Hortensia Saga, Shinobu in Princess Connect! Re:Dive, Kyōko Toshinō in Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily, Shiho Iwasaki in Wake Up, Girls!, Ai in Ai Mai Mi, Intruder in Girls' Frontline, and Tami Nishimikado in Hanayamata.

Ōtsubo also voices many of these characters in their original games. She has also voiced characters in the Star Ocean 6: The Divine Force and Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book games.

Source: Early Wing via Ota-Suke

