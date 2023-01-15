NHK Reveals Heart Cocktail Colorful, Shuwawan! Anime Premiering in February, March

NHK announced on January 9 that two new anime will premiere on the NHK General and NHK Educational channel in February and March. The Heart Cocktail Colorful anime will premiere five episodes starting in late February on NHK General, and the Shuwawan! anime will premiere three episodes starting in late March, with episodes four and beyond airing in April or later.

Heart Cocktail Colorful is based on Seizou Watase 's Heart Cocktail manga, which Watase wrote in the 1980s and has 11 volumes. The full color manga told love stories set in urban environments. The new manga will continue to tell love stories, but will take place in the present day. Some of the stories will include a love story with an age difference, a love story between two people who cannot meet due to the pandemic, and the love of a single mother.

The anime will star Kazuya Kamenashi , Tamiyoshi Okuda , and Hikari Mitsushima .

The manga previously inspired a television anime adaptation from 1986 to 1988. Okuda also voiced a role in that anime.

The five-minute Shuwawan! series chronicles the family life of real-life photographer and essayist Harumichi Saitō. Saitō and his wife are both deaf, his children are both hearing, and the family communicates in sign language ("sign language" in Japanese is "shuwa"). NHK 's anime will draw on Saitō's own Ikuji Manga Nikki (Child-rearing Manga Diary) work.

Actor Masataka Kubota will voice Harumichi in the anime.

Sources: NHK, Anime Hack