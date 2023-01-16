Arifureta: I Heart Isekai Spinoff Manga Ends

Spinoff comedy manga launched in 2017

Arifureta: I Love Isekai

The official Twitter account of theBunko label announced on Friday that's) manga – the spinoff of'slight novel series – will end in its fifth volume, which will release on January 25.

Mori launched the four-panel slice-of-life spinoff comedy manga on Comic Gardo in July 2017. Shirakome is credited for the original work, and Takayaki for the original character design. Overlap published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in April 2020. Seven Seas licensed the manga and published its fourth volume in English in October 2021.

Shirakome launched the original novel series in Japan in June 2015 under the OVERLAP Bunko label, with illustrations by Takayaki , after initially presenting it on the user-submission site Shōsetsuka ni Narō. J-Novel Club releases the light novel series in English digitally, and Seven Seas has been publishing the volumes in print. The light novel series ended in its 13th volume in September 2022. Artist RoGa launched an ongoing manga adaptation in 2016 on Comic Gardo . Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English.

The series inspired an anime that premiered in July 2019 and aired for 13 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with subtitles and an English dub . The second television anime season premiered in January 2022. The anime's third season was announced in September.

Shirakome published the first volume of the Arifureta Zero novel prequel series in December 2017, and the series ended in its sixth volume in December 2021. J-Novel Club is releasing the novels digitally and Seven Seas is releasing the novels in print. Ataru Kamichi launched a manga adaptation on Overlap 's Comic Gardo website in February 2018. Overlap published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in June 2022. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English.