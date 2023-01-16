Gourmet Spinoff of Shikakenin Fujieda Baian Manga Ends

Shikakenin Meshibanashi ~Fujieda Baian Saiban-ki~ ends in February

The February issue of LEED Publishing 's Comic Ran Twins magazine announced on Friday that Yūji Takemura 's Shikakenin Meshibanashi ~Fujieda Baian Saiban-ki~ spinoff manga will end in the magazine's March issue on February 13. The series is the spinoff for Takemura's manga adaptation of Shōtarō Ikenami 's Shikakenin Fujieda Baian novels. The late Shōtarō Ikenami is still credited for the original work.

The spinoff gourmet manga launched in Comic Ran Twins in March 2022, and it explores the cuisine of the Edo period.

Takemura launched the original manga (pictured right) in Comic Ran Twins in May 2016, and ended it in November 2021.

The original novels, set during the historic Edo period, center on the titular Fujieda Baian, a medicine man and doctor by day, but ruthless killer for hire by night. His tools of the trade are the same in either job: acupuncture needles that leave no trace.

Takemura's Gifū Dōdō!! Naoe Kanetsugu -Maeda Keiji Tsuki-gatari manga with authors Nobuhiko Horie and Tetsuo Hara inspired a television anime adaptation in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

From 1972 until his death in 1990, Ikenami published seven novels in his Shikakenin Fujieda Baian series, remaining unfinished due to Ikenami's passing. The series has also inspired live-action series and films. A previous manga adaptation by Golgo 13 creator Takao Saito serialized from 2001 to 2015 with 35 volumes.

Ikenami's Onihei novels also inspired the 2017 anime of the same name.

Source: Comic Ran Twins February issue