Hoopla Streams English Dub of World Trigger Season 3 Anime

The Hoopla streaming service has added the English dub of the third season of the World Trigger anime. The service has yet to add the second season of the anime.

The JustWatch website lists the anime's release date on the platform as January 10. Toei Animation had stated in September the dub would be available "soon." The dub for the second and third seasons are already availale on Microsoft Store and Vudu .

The first World Trigger television anime season from Toei Animation premiered in October 2014, followed by a sequel season in October 2015. Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime in February 2020.

The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. The third season of the anime premiered in October 2021 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan.

Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

Source: Hoopla