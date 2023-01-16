Shoichi Taguchi Recruits Assistants for New Manga

Shonen Jump+

'sservice editor-in-chief Shūhei Hosono and manga creatorare recruiting assistants on the Ganmo manga artist and assistant matching service for Taguchi's new serialized manga. The manga will run on thewebsite and app.

The recruitment page states that assistants will be expected to draw home background, small items, crowd scenes, and do finishing work such as toning. Taguchi is looking for assistants who can work from home, and posted a working schedule of February 10 to March 31.

The recruitment page added that Taguchi is looking for temporary assistants for the new manga's first four chapters, which will be serialized weekly, and one to two regular assistants for the fifth and succeeding chapters.

Taguchi launched the I Sold My Life for Ten Thousand Yen Per Year ( Jumyō wo Kaitotte Moratta. Ichinen ni Tsuki, Ichiman'en de. ) manga in August 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ app and website, and the manga series ended in October 2017. The manga is an adaptation of Sugaru Miaki 's Three Days of Happiness ( Mikkakan no Kōfuku ) novel, which Yen Press is releasing in English.

Taguchi launched the Futari Escape manga (pictured right) in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in July 2020, and the series ended in December. Ichijinsha will publish the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 16. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will publish the second and third volumes in English on February 21 and June 6, respectively.

Taguchi recently published a seven-page serialization notice of a new manga titled The Good Witch Living in Gifu ( Gifu no Yoki Majo ) on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website on December 30.

Sources: Ganmo, Shūhei Hosono's Twitter account