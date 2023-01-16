The First Slam Dunk Anime Film Earns 8.27 Billion Yen, Becomes 72nd Highest-Earning Film in Japan

Film has sold 5.67 million tickets, ranked #1 for its 7th consecutive week

, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, has sold 5.67 million tickets and earned 8.27 billion yen (about US$64.58 million) as of Sunday, its 44th day in the Japanese box office. The film ranked at #1 in the Japanese weekend box office for its seventh consecutive week. The film is now the 72nd highest-earning film of all time in Japan. It also the #18 all-time anime film in Japan.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 847,000 tickets and earning 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million).

The film opened in Japan on December 3. The movie has IMAX screenings in 40 cinemas all over Japan, and Dolby Atmos screenings in 34 cinemas. The movie added Dolby Cinema screenings on December 10.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).

Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

Update: The First Slam Dunk 's all-time anime film ranking in Japan added.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin