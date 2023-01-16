The Strongest Swordsman Has Zero Equipment Slots Manga Listed as Ending in 7th Volume

Final volume to ship on March 7

The Strongest Swordsman Has Zero Equipment Slots, but He Can Equip up to 9999 Items if It's (Cute) Cursed Equipment

Sōbiwaku Zero no Saikyō Kenshi Demo, Noroi no Sōbi [Kawaii] Nara 9999-ko Tsuke Hōdai

Amazon is listing the seventh compiled book volume of Daisuke Takashima's) manga, the adaptation of Mochimaru Sakaki's light novel series of the same title, as the final volume. The volume will ship on March 7.

Sakaki launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in August 2018, and ended it in November 2019. Kadokawa published the novel's first volume in February 2019. The third and final volume released in November 2019. Yunohito is credited for the illustration of the three novel volumes.

Takashima launched the novel's manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Manga UP! web manga site and app in May 2019. The Global Manga UP! website and app is also publishing the manga in English. It describes the story:

In a world where your value is determined by the amount of equipment slots you're born with, our young protagonist Noroa, who dreams of becoming an adventurer has... zero equipment slots! However, he's able to equip 9999 items only if they are cursed?! His adventure begins a fateful day after meeting a mysterious doll and acquiring a cheat-like cursed sword!

Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2019, and the sixth volume in June 2022.

Source: Amazon