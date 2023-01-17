Maybe's Tales of Wedding Rings Manga Gets TV Anime

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that Maybe 's Tales of Wedding Rings ( Kekkon Yubiwa Monogatari ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation. The anime will star Gen Sato as Satou and Akari Kitō as Hime. Maybe drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

The creator duo launched the manga in'smagazine in March 2014.will publish the 13th volume on January 25.is publishing the manga in print in English, and it published the 11th volume on September 20.

The manga's 10th compiled book volume had teased in January 2021 that the manga would continue only "for just a little longer." Square Enix then teased again in July 2021 that the manga was entering its climax in August 2021.

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

When Sato's childhood friend Hime suddenly said good-bye, he chased after her and found himself in a fantasy world!! There Sato married Hime and became the legendary hero, the Ring King!! Dusk maiden of Amnesia 's Maybe brings you an Out-of-this-world newly-wed romantic comedy!!

Maybe 's completed Dusk maiden of Amnesia manga inspired a television anime in 2012. Their To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts ( Katsute Kami Datta Kemono-tachi e ) manga also inspired a television anime in July 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.