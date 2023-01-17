Rei Taki Ends Love-kyo Ecchi Romantic Comedy Manga

Love-kyo ~Kateikyōshi ga xx Sugite Benkyō Dokoro janai~

The February issue of'srevealed on Tuesday thatwill end the(Love Teaching ~My Private Tutor is So Sexy I Can't Study~) manga in the magazine's next issue on February 17.

The manga centers on young high school student Haruta Komori, whose parents are both going on a business trip abroad. To take care of him, Haruta's parents hire a private tutor named Aoi Himemiya, whose appearance is strikingly similar to the sexy actress Sumire Nanasato.

Taki launched the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in December 2020. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume in August 2022.

Taki launched the Last Gender ( Last Gender : Nanimono demo nai Watashi-tachi ) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in February 2021, and ended it in April 2022. Kodansha published the manga's third and final volume digitally in May 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and released the second volume on January 10.