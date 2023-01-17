Yūshi Kawata, Yukito Manga Duo Launch New Manga in February

Dare ga Okudera Shō o Koroshita no ka? centers on murder of young boy in rural town

The February issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge revealed on Tuesday that manga creator duo Yūshi Kawata and Yukito will launch a new manga titled Dare ga Okudera Shō o Koroshita no ka? (Who Killed Shō Okudera?) in the magazine's next issue on February 17. The manga is described as the pair's first psychological suspense story.

The story is set in 1995, and centers on the murder of the titular character Shō Okudera, a boy who lived in a remote provincial town divided by small-time territorial gangs. Shō was bullied and taken advantage of by the gangs even as they began to behave strangely, indicating a shift behind the scenes.

The pair most recently ended their Tamiko to Visual-kei to (Tamiko and the Visual-kei Man and...) manga in June 2021. The duo launched the manga on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website in December 2019.

The pair also ended their Super no Oniisan (Older Brother of the Supermarket) manga in November 2020, and launched two new manga for CAPCOM 's Mega Man ( Rockman ) franchise in April 2021.

The writer/artist duo are the creators of the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Legend of the Piko-Piko Middle School Students manga, which ended in August 2018 with five volumes. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in English.

Kawata also writes the Hokuto no Ken: Ichigo Aji comedy manga spinoff of the Fist of the North Star manga. The manga inspired an anime as part of the DD Hokuto no Ken 2 Ichigo Aji+ ( DD Fist of the North Star II + Fist of the North Star: Strawberry Flavor ) television anime program in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.