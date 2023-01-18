News
Crunchyroll Debuts Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War Anime's English Dub on Friday
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will debut the English dub for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War (The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War), Tatsunoko Pro's television anime of Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel (Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki) game series, on Friday. The dub's cast for the anime's new characters includes:
- Sarah Roach as Lavian Winslet
- Ben Balmaceda as Martin S. Robinson
- Anjali Kunapaneni as Iseria Frost
- Chris Niosi as Talion Drake
- Nazeeh Tarsha as Tak
- Ryan Colt Levy as Ivano
- Cris George as Commander Dren
- Christopher Wehkamp as Rogan
- Luci Christian as Miju
- Luci Christian as Miju's Grandmother
- Austin Sisk, Jordan Dash Cruz, Mark Allen Jr., Comona Lewin, Anthony DiMascio, Jad Saxton, Hollis Beck, Rachel Glass, Ricco Fajardo as Additional Voices
The cast returning from the games' English dub includes:
- Sean Chiplock as Rean Schwarzer
- Michelle Marie as Millium Orion
- Xanthe Huynh as Altina Orion
- Max Mittelman as Lechter Arundel
- Michael Sorich as Giliath Osborne
- D. C. Douglas as Rufus Albarea
- Alan Lee as Wallace Bardias
- Valerie Arem as Aurelia Le Guin
- Zach Aguilar as Campanella
- Carrie Keranen as Sara Valestein
The staff for the dub includes:
- Recording: OkraTron 5000
- ADR Director: Austin Sisk
- Executive Producer: Christopher R. Sabat
- Line Producer: Brittany Lauda
- Lead ADR Engineer: Austin Sisk
- Mix Engineer: Rawly Pickens
- ADR Prep: Austin Sisk, Bryson Baugus
- ADR Script Supervisor: Leona Renee
- ADR Writers: Kristen McGuire, Laura Stahl, Kayli Mills
- Talent Coordination: Brittany Lauda
- Production Assistant: Leona Renee
The anime premiered in Japan on January 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide outside Japan.
Hidekazu Sato (Aquarion Logos, Basquash!, The Slayers Next) is directing the anime. Mina Ōsawa (The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest) is designing the characters. Shōji Hara (PriPara) is credited as the original character designer. Mao Emura is in charge of animation story verification as well as series composition along with Hideki Ryо̄ga. Singer Chisato Akita (MIT GATHERING) is performing the opening theme song "The story so far." Nami Nakagawa (MIT GATHERING) is performing the anime's ending theme song "Proud Hero."
The anime was originally announced as a global project with the Taiwanese game company UserJoy (the developer of Falcom's works in Asia outside Japan), Funimation, content fund SYOU, and anime planning and production company NADA.
The original game series depicted the story of Rean Schwarzer in the military academy in the Erebonian Empire, but the anime will have a story that centers on the western part of the Zemurian continent based on the games.
The anime itself will get a smartphone game that will launch this year. The game will feature an original story and new characters alongside story from the anime and game series.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)