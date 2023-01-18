JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Manga Part 9 'The JOJOLands' Teases Picture, Story

Manga launching on February 17 follows boy who becomes very rich in subtropical islands

This year's February issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on Thursday a picture and story tease for Hirohiko Araki 's The JOJOLands , the upcoming ninth part of his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga series. The magazine teases that the story is about a boy who becomes very rich in the subtropical islands.

The manga will launch in the magazine's March 2023 issue on February 17.

Araki's JoJolion ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 8 ) manga, the eighth part in the series, ended in August 2021. It debuted in Ultra Jump in May 2011. The manga's 27th and final volume shipped in September 2021.

Araki debuted the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. The manga transferred to Ultra Jump in 2005. The manga currently consists of eight parts, each of which follow a character whose name can be shortened to JoJo. The first part is also known as Phantom Blood, and the eighth part is titled JoJolion . The various parts feature recurring characters and connected storylines.

The anime adaptation of Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean manga debuted on Netflix with the first 12 episodes in December 2021. The series also aired on television in Japan beginning in January 2022.

The second part consisting of of episodes 13-24 premiered on September 1. The series began airing on Tokyo MX on October 7 at 24:30 JST (effectively, October 8), before launching on other networks.

Netflix streamed the final part, consisting of episodes 25-38, on December 1.

david production has produced television anime series for the first five parts of the manga. The anime of the first two arcs, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency , aired as a 26-episode series in 2012-2013. The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders anime aired for 24 episodes in 2014, and the second half, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Battle in Egypt Arc , aired for 24 episodes in 2015. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable aired for 39 episodes in 2016. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind aired for 39 episodes in 2018-2019.

Crunchyroll has streamed all of the anime as they aired. Viz Media is releasing the anime in North America, and has released up through JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind . Viz Media is also releasing the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga in English.

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable arc also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2017. Viz Media has also licensed the film for home video.

Araki's spinoff manga Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ) has also inspired several OVAs and a live-action mini-series. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide in February 2021. A live-action mini-series aired in Japan in December 2020, with three more episodes debuting in December 2021 and two more on December 26 and 27. The series is getting a live-action movie on May 26.

Source: Comic Natalie