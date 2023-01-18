Square Enix, Koei Tecmo Announce Dragon Quest Champions RPG for iOS, Android

Melee battle RPG features Tournament, Story Modes

Square Enix and KOEI Tecmo announced on Wednesday a new game in the Dragon Quest series titled Dragon Quest Champions . The melee battle RPG will launch for iOS and Android devices. Square Enix unveiled gameplay during a presentation stream (actual stream starts around 30:40 below):

There will be closed beta test from February 6 to 13. Applications are open for the beta test until January 29.

The game will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases.

The story follows the Heroic Martial Arts Tournaments that honor the legacy of the ancient hero. Characters include the male or female protagonist who enters the tournament, manager Elmia, the cheering Healslime Homit, rival Zelam, and tournament commentator Dralin the Dracky.

In Tournament Mode, up to 50 players battle in real-time. There is also a solo Story Mode and quests.

Takuma Shiraishi is producing the game. KOEI Tecmo 's Tomohiko Shо̄ is the chief director.

The Dragon Quest Treasures game launched for Nintendo Switch on December 9.

The game centers on Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age . The game focuses on the childhood of the siblings, and centers on treasure hunting activity. The game's development team mentioned that the game is still an RPG, but "non-traditional."

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition launched for Switch in September 2019. The game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store in December 2020. The original game shipped in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017.

Source: Dragon Quest Champions game's account via Gematsu