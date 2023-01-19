News
Compile Heart Reveals Dokapon Kingdom Game's Switch Version
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Compile Heart and developer Sting announced on Thursday that they are developing a remake of Sting's Dokapon Kingdom game titled Dokapon Kingdom: Connect. The game will have new online multiplayer features, and will debut for the Switch in Japan on April 13.
Compile Heart teased a new work on Tuesday.
The Dokapon series is a hybrid RPG and board game. Players roll dice to move their character that number of spaces on the board. Landing on spaces triggers battles, events, mini-games, and encounters with other players, growing their player character as they progress.
Sting developed the two prior game to the series, Dokapon Kingdom and Dokapon Journey, the latter of which was released for the Nintendo DS in Japan in 2008. Dokapon Kingdom was released for the PlayStation 2 in 2007, and on the Wii in 2008. Atlus released the Wii version of the game in the West in 2008.
Source: Dokapon Kingdom: Connect's website via Hachima Kikō