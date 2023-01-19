Gonna be the Twin-Tail!! Creator Yume Mizusawa Launches New Manga on January 26

New KimiToku! manga follows high school girls in tokusatsu club

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app revealed on Wednesday that writer Yume Mizusawa and artist Ryōta Yuzuki will launch a new manga titled KimiToku! Kimi ni mo Tokusatsu Eiga ga Toreru!! (KimiToku! Even You Can Make a Tokusatsu Film) on the app on January 26. Hideaki Tsukada , who has produced many tokusatsu (live-action special effects) series, is credited for collaborating on the original story concept.

The "slice-of-life production comedy" manga is set in the "Great Age of Streaming," in the "thousand-year capital" of Kyoto, and centers on a group of high school girls in the tokusatsu club.

Mizusawa and Ayumu Kasuga 's Ore, Twintail ni Narimasu. ( Gonna be the Twin-Tail!! ) light novels ended with the novels' 21st volume in November 2022. Mizusawa launched the light novel series in 2012 with illustrations by Kasuga ( Jōkamachi no Dandelion ).

Ryōta Yuzuki drew a manga based on the novels titled Ore, Twintail ni Narimasu. Pai in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine from 2014 to 2015. Square Enix published two volumes for the manga.

The Ore, Twintail ni Narimasu. anime by Hiroyuki Kanbe ( Oreimo ) and Production IMS premiered in 2014. Funimation , Hulu , and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD with an English dub in 2016.