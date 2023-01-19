News
Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden Games Stream Launch Trailers
posted on by Alex Mateo
Atlus revealed new launch trailers on Thursday for the remastered versions of the Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden games for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The games are also available in a bundle.
Atlus released the games on Thursday in both the West and in Japan. Persona 3 Portable additionally launched on Steam on the same day (the Steam version of Persona 4 Golden debuted in June 2020). The releases are available digitally only.
Atlus released the Persona 5 Royal game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows PC, and Steam on October 21.
All three games are available on Xbox Game Pass.
Persona 5 Royal launched in Japan in October 2019 and in the West in March 2020. The original Persona 5 game debuted for the PS4 and PS3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017.
Source: Press release