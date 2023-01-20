News
Crunchyroll Debuts Buddy Daddies, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Dubs on Friday
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Landon McDonald, David Matranga star in Buddy Daddies; Celeste Perez, Ivan Jasso in Sugar Apple Fairy Tale
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that the English dubs for the Buddy Daddies and Sugar Apple Fairy Tale anime will both debut on Friday.
The English dub cast for the first episode of Buddy Daddies includes:
- Landon McDonald as Kazuki
- David Matranga as Rei
- Emi Lo as Miri
- Austin Tindle as Kyutaro
The staff for the dub includes:
- ADR Director: Shawn Gann
- Assistant ADR Director: Sara Ragsdale
- Lead ADR Engineer: Jamal Roberson
- Assistant ADR Engineer: Seth Aulds, Domonique French
- ADR Script Writer: Ben Phillips
- ADR Script Supervisor: Emily Neves
- ADR Prep: Brandon Peters
The anime premiered in Japan on January 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.
The English main dub cast for Sugar Apple Fairy Tale includes:
- Celeste Perez as Anne Halford
- Ivan Jasso as Challe Fen Challe
- Ciarán Strange as Mithril Lid Pod
- Ernesto Jason Liebrecht as Hugh Mercury
- Matt Shipman as Jonas Under
- Naya Moreno as Cathy
- Anastasia Munoz as Emma Halford
The staff for the dub includes:
- ADR Director: Shawn Gann
- Assistant ADR Director: Sara Ragsdale
- Lead ADR Engineer: Jamal Roberson
- Assistant ADR Engineers: Seth Aulds, Domonique French
- ADR Script Writer and ADR Script Supervisor: Katelyn Barr
- ADR Prep: Brandon Peters
The anime premiered in Japan on January 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey) (link 2, Liam Dempsey)