News
Crunchyroll Debuts Buddy Daddies, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Dubs on Friday

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Landon McDonald, David Matranga star in Buddy Daddies; Celeste Perez, Ivan Jasso in Sugar Apple Fairy Tale

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that the English dubs for the Buddy Daddies and Sugar Apple Fairy Tale anime will both debut on Friday.

The English dub cast for the first episode of Buddy Daddies includes:

The staff for the dub includes:

The anime premiered in Japan on January 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

The English main dub cast for Sugar Apple Fairy Tale includes:

The staff for the dub includes:

  • ADR Director: Shawn Gann
  • Assistant ADR Director: Sara Ragsdale
  • Lead ADR Engineer: Jamal Roberson
  • Assistant ADR Engineers: Seth Aulds, Domonique French
  • ADR Script Writer and ADR Script Supervisor: Katelyn Barr
  • ADR Prep: Brandon Peters

The anime premiered in Japan on January 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey) (link 2, Liam Dempsey)

