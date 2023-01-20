News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast, Staff for Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist, Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Both dubs premiere on Saturday
Crunchyroll revealed two more English dub staff and cast members on Friday, this time for the The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World and Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement anime.
The English dub for Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement will premiere on Saturday.
The cast for the first episode includes:
- Trina Nishimura as Mitsuha
- Marianne Bray as Colette
- Erin Kelly Noble as Eline
- Travis Mullenix as Tobias
- Anthony DiMascio as Tsuyoshi
- Randy Pearlman as It
Additional voices include: Cory Phillips, Nicholas Markgraf, Kristian Eros, Matthew David Rudd, and Emily Fajardo.
The staff for the dub includes:
- ADR Director: Jeremy Inman
- Assistant ADR Director: Dallas Reid
- ADR Engineers: Bob Romans, Paul Cline
- ADR Script Writer: Alex Mai
- ADR Script Supervisor: Jarrod Greene
- ADR Prep: Jennifer Alyx
The anime premiered on January 7 and Crunchyroll is also streaming the series with English subtitles.
The English dub for The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World will also premiere on Saturday.
The first episode stars:
- Jim Foronda as Haruyoshi
- Marianne Bray as Seika
- Leo Matthews as Yifa
- Luci Christian as Amyu
- James Marler as Gly
- Naya Moreno Gly (Young)
- Ryan Negron as Luft
- Victoria Vitti as Luft (Young)
- Lisette Diaz as Yuki
- Mike Smith as Blaze
The dub staff includes:
- ADR Director: Jason Lord
- Assistant ADR Director: Aaron Roberts
- ADR Engineers: Noah Whitehead, Paul Cline
- ADR Script: Heather Walker
- ADR Mix: Matt Grounds
The series premiered on January 7 and Crunchyroll is also streaming the show with English subtitles.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey) (link 2, Liam Dempsey)