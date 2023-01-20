Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast, Staff for Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist, Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World Anime

Both dubs premiere on Saturday

Crunchyroll revealed two more English dub staff and cast members on Friday, this time for the The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World and Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement anime.

© FUNA・講談社／「ろうきん」製作委員会

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement

The English dub forwill premiere on Saturday.

The cast for the first episode includes:

Additional voices include: Cory Phillips , Nicholas Markgraf , Kristian Eros , Matthew David Rudd , and Emily Fajardo .

The staff for the dub includes:

The anime premiered on January 7 and Crunchyroll is also streaming the series with English subtitles.



©小鈴危一・オカザキトシノリ／双葉社・「最強陰陽師の異世界転生記」製作委員会

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World

The English dub forwill also premiere on Saturday.

The first episode stars:

The dub staff includes:

The series premiered on January 7 and Crunchyroll is also streaming the show with English subtitles.



Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey) (link 2, Liam Dempsey)