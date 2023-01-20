News
Dai Shiina's Kagayakeru Hoshi Manga Mini-Series Ends in February
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
This year's fourth issue of Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine announced on Friday that manga creator Dai Shiina's Shining Star (Kagayakeru Hoshi) manga mini-series will end in the magazine's fifth issue on February 3.
Shiina launched the manga mini-series in Hana to Yume on December 20.
The manga is about an ordinary girl born into a family of world-famous performers, and she tries to be a star in her own right in the dazzling world of entertainment.
Shiina wrote two one-shots for the Soredemo Sekai wa Utsukushii manga in 2009 and 2011 in Hana to Yume, and then launched the full series in the same magazine in 2012. The series ended in May 2020.
The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in April 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired with the title The World Is Still Beautiful. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015.
Shiina also wrote the two-volume Fushigi no Maria-kun manga and the one-volume Arashi to Doctor manga.
Image via Dai Shiina's Twitter account
Source: Hana to Yume issue 4