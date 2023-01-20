Dai Shiina's Kagayakeru Hoshi Manga Mini-Series Ends in February

Mini-series about ordinary girl trying to be a star launched in December

Shining Star

Kagayakeru Hoshi

This year's fourth issue of'smagazine announced on Friday that manga creator's) manga mini-series will end in the magazine's fifth issue on February 3.

Shiina launched the manga mini-series in Hana to Yume on December 20.

The manga is about an ordinary girl born into a family of world-famous performers, and she tries to be a star in her own right in the dazzling world of entertainment.

Shiina wrote two one-shots for the Soredemo Sekai wa Utsukushii manga in 2009 and 2011 in Hana to Yume , and then launched the full series in the same magazine in 2012. The series ended in May 2020.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in April 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired with the title The World Is Still Beautiful . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015.

Shiina also wrote the two-volume Fushigi no Maria-kun manga and the one-volume Arashi to Doctor manga.

Image via Dai Shiina 's Twitter account