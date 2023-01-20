Gleipnir Manga Ends With 14th Volume

Manga lauinched in 2015, inspired 2020 TV anime

The 13th compiled book volume of'smanga revealed on Thursday that the manga will end with its 14th volume, which will ship in early summer.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shuichi Kagaya is an ordinary high school kid in a boring little town. But when a beautiful classmate is caught in a warehouse fire, he discovers a mysterious power: he can transform into a furry dog with an oversized revolver and a zipper down his back. He saves the girl's life, sharing his secret with her. But she's searching for the sister who killed her family, and she doesn't care how degrading it gets: she will use Shuichi to accomplish her mission …

Takeda launched the manga in Young Magazine the 3rd in October 2015, but moved it to Monthly Young Magazine in May 2021 when Young Magazine the 3rd ended publication.

Kodansha USA Publishing shipped the manga's 12th volume in English on January 10.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in July 2021.

