Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 9-15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
One Piece Odyssey PS4 version debuts at #2, PS5 version at #3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|64,799
|4,695,052
|2
|PS4
|One Piece Odyssey
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 12
|35,123
|35,123
|3
|PS5
|One Piece Odyssey
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 12
|26,879
|26,879
|4
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|22,094
|3,817,608
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|18,172
|5,101,319
|6
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|14,849
|969,291
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,025
|3,008,474
|8
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Treasures
|Square Enix
|December 9, 2022
|7,864
|254,564
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,587
|5,100,328
|10
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|7,382
|1,151,855
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|6,570
|2,824,273
|12
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4, 2022
|4,849
|261,754
|13
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|4,761
|141,512
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,384
|7,416,138
|15
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|4,064
|3,335,482
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,875
|1,073,040
|17
|NSw
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
|Square Enix
|December 13, 2022
|3,006
|79,252
|18
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|2,985
|987,695
|19
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 25, 2020
|2,619
|321,060
|20
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 27, 2022
|2,544
|96,875
Source: Famitsu