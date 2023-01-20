×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 9-15

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
One Piece Odyssey PS4 version debuts at #2, PS5 version at #3

Japan's Game Ranking: January 9-15

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 64,799 4,695,052
2 PS4 One Piece Odyssey Bandai Namco Entertainment January 12 35,123 35,123
3 PS5 One Piece Odyssey Bandai Namco Entertainment January 12 26,879 26,879
4 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 22,094 3,817,608
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 18,172 5,101,319
6 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 14,849 969,291
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,025 3,008,474
8 NSw Dragon Quest Treasures Square Enix December 9, 2022 7,864 254,564
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,587 5,100,328
10 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 7,382 1,151,855
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 6,570 2,824,273
12 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4, 2022 4,849 261,754
13 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 4,761 141,512
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,384 7,416,138
15 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 4,064 3,335,482
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,875 1,073,040
17 NSw Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Square Enix December 13, 2022 3,006 79,252
18 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 2,985 987,695
19 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 25, 2020 2,619 321,060
20 NSw Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan Bandai Namco Entertainment October 27, 2022 2,544 96,875

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 2-8
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives