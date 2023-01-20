NHK-E Reveals Dog Signal TV Anime for Fall 2023

NHK revealed on Friday that Saya Miyauchi 's Dog Signal manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will air on NHK Educational this fall.

The manga centers on a rookie dog trainer named Miyu Samura. Miyu's ex-girlfriend left him with a dog that he didn't really now how to take care of. One day, he meets Shinichirō Niwa, a dog trainer, and the indecisive Miyu's life begins to change. Shinichirō also introduces Miyu to the pet groomer Ritsuka Izumi and the veterinarian Suzunosuke Kubō.

Miyauchi launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge website in 2018. Kadokawa will publish the manga's ninth volume on February 8. Miyauchi herself has previous experience as a pet groomer.



Source: NHK via Crunchyroll



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.