Wanope Joker Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Wanope Joker

This year's eighth issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday thatand Keisuke Gotō's(Joker: The One-Man Operation) manga will end with its next chapter. The manga's final chapter will not appear in the magazine's next issue, as the manga is irregularly serialized.

The manga's story begins when Batman is suddenly and inexplicably turned into a baby. Joker discovers the baby and takes him in, and plans to raise the baby and turn his nemesis from the Dark Knight into a second Clown Prince of Crime.

Miyakawa and Gotō launched the manga in Morning in January 2021 as part of a collaboration between the magazine and DC Comics . Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume in February 2022.

Miyakawa and Kai Kitagō also launched the Superman vs. Meshi: Superman no Hitori Meshi (Superman vs. Food: Superman Dining Alone) manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine and Comic Days app in June 2021 as part of the same collaboration. This second phase of the collaboration also included the launch of the Batman Justice Buster manga by manga creator duo Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi ( Ultraman , Linebarrels of Iron ) in Morning in December 2020.

Miyakawa and Kei Itō launched the Uchū Senkan Tiramisu ( Space Battleship Tiramisu ) manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in October 2015, and ended it in 2020. The manga inspired a 13-episode anime series that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . A second season titled Space Battleship Tiramisu Zwei premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll again streamed the series with subtitles, and Funimation streamed a dubbed version as it aired in Japan.