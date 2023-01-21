8 Man vs Cyborg 009 Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Crossover of classic hero manga launched in July 2020

Genma Taisen Rebirth

8 Man vs Cyborg 009

Akita Shoten

This year's March issue of'smagazine announced on Thursday that author) and artist's (manga will end in its next chapter.does not list the manga as appearing in the next issue on February 17.

The crossover manga launched in Champion RED magazine in July 2020. The magazine announced in October that the manga entered its final stage. Shotaro Ishinomori , Kazumasa Hirai , and Jiro Kuwata are credited with the original work. Ishinomori Pro is also credited as an artist on the manga.

Shotaro Ishinomori 's Cyborg 009 manga inspired television anime series in 1968, 1979, and 2001 and films in 1966, 1967, and 1980. More recently, the manga inspired the 009 Re:Cyborg movie in 2012 and the Cyborg 009 Call of Justice movie in 2016. The manga also inspired a crossover original video anime ( OVA ) with Devilman in 2015.

The story follows a global organization known as Black Ghost, which seeks to lock the world into eternal war. Black Ghost captures nine men and women and turns them into cyborg soldiers, but the cyborgs rebel and fight against Black Ghost.

Tsuguo Okazaki launched the Cyborg 009 Bgooparts Delete manga based on Ishinomori's original series in July 2019, and the manga ended in September.

Kazumasa Hirai and Jiro Kuwata 's 1963 8 Man manga inspired a television anime the same year. The 8 Man After original video anime debuted in 1993.

T.A. Productions released the television anime on DVD in English, and Mental Brain Media also released a selection of episodes. Mental Brain Media describes the story:

Faster than a rocket, quicker than a jet, he's the mighty robot, he's the one to get! After getting murdered by criminals, Special Agent Brady's body was discovered by super scientist Professor Genius. He transferred Agent Brady's consciousness into an enhanced crime fighting super robot named Tobor!

Image Entertainment and Discotek Media released the 8 Man After OAV on DVD in English.

