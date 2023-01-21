Teasing Master Takagi-san Smartphone Game Ends Service on March 31

"1st-love tapping game" launched in Japan on June 8

© 2022 山本崇一朗・小学館／からかい上手の高木さん３製作委員会 ©東宝

Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san

The official website for, the smartphone game adaptation of the television anime of's) manga, announced on Friday that the game will end service on March 31 at 3:00 p.m. JST.

The game launched in Japan on June 8, 2022.

The "first-love tapping game" features hit songs from the anime. In the game's original story, Takagi practices with songs after entering the neighborhood association's karaoke tournament. The player taps to send "kyun" (hearts) to cheer on Takagi. In addition to the familiar songs from the anime, the game offers original tracks. Singer-songwriter Yuiko Ōhara created the anime's opening theme songs, and is contributing to the game's background music.

The first television anime based on the manga premiered within the "Anime no Me" programming block in January 2018, and it also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub. The second television anime season premiered in July 2019. The season debuted on Netflix in December 2019.

The television anime's third season, Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san 3 ( Teasing Master Takagi-san 3 ), premiered on MBS and TBS ' Super Animeism block in January 2022. Teasing Master Takagi-san : The Movie ( Gekijōban Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ), the franchise's anime film, opened in Japan on June 10.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the third season and film, and streamed the third season on HIDIVE . HIDIVE also streamed the English dub for the third season, which features a returning cast from Funimation 's original dub of the anime's first season. Sentai Filmworks screened the film in the U.S. on August 14-15.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san VR 1&2 Gakki (Teasing Master Takagi-san VR 1st and 2nd Semester), an expanded version of the virtual reality (VR) anime of the manga, launched for the Oculus Quest in December 2020.