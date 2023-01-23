Count Fujiwara's Suffering's Mahito Aobe Launches New Manga

Aobe's school suspense manga launches on February 22

The February issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine announced on Friday that manga creator Mahito Aobe will launch a new manga titled Soshite Akuma wa Seigi o Kataru (And the Devil Deceives Justice) in the magazine's March issue on February 22.

© 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD., Mahito Aobe

The school suspense manga centers on an all-boys dormitory school that grooms their students to always do the right thing and be on the side of justice, and the students are assured of a successful life after graduation. Taiga, a teacher who respects the school's teachings about justice meets Ryuka, a student who was like the devil. Soon after their meeting, a murder happens inside the school. The devil tries to shake Taiga's beliefs about justice.

Aobe launched the Count Fujiwara's Suffering ( Fujiwara Hakushaku no Junan ) manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in 2014. The series ended in 2016. Kodansha published the series in three compiled volumes. Yen Press licensed and published the manga in English digitally.