NHK World to Air Documentary on Fist of the North Star

Channel airs documentary on Friday-Saturday

© Bronson and Tetsua Hara / NSP 1983

Another Story: How Fist of the North Star Came to Be

's official website is listing a documentary onanimetitled. The channel will air the documentary on Friday at 11:10 p.m. EST and on Saturday at 6:10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., and 6:10 p.m. EST.

The channel describes the documentary:

" Fist of the North Star " is the gold standard of action manga and remains popular over 30 years since it ended. This is the dramatic story of how three men came together to create a masterpiece.

The Fist of the North Star television series ran for two seasons from 1984 to 1988 and had 152 episodes. The series also got a film in 1986 and an original video anime ( OVA ) in 2003. The franchise inspired a live-action film in 1995.

Buronson and Tetsuo Hara ran the original Fist of the North Star manga from 1983 to 1988 in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump magazine.