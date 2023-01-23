News
NHK World to Air Documentary on Fist of the North Star
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Channel airs documentary on Friday-Saturday
NHK World's official website is listing a documentary on Fist of the North Star anime franchise titled Another Story: How Fist of the North Star Came to Be. The channel will air the documentary on Friday at 11:10 p.m. EST and on Saturday at 6:10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., and 6:10 p.m. EST.
The channel describes the documentary:
"Fist of the North Star" is the gold standard of action manga and remains popular over 30 years since it ended. This is the dramatic story of how three men came together to create a masterpiece.
The Fist of the North Star television series ran for two seasons from 1984 to 1988 and had 152 episodes. The series also got a film in 1986 and an original video anime (OVA) in 2003. The franchise inspired a live-action film in 1995.
Buronson and Tetsuo Hara ran the original Fist of the North Star manga from 1983 to 1988 in Shueisha's Shonen Jump magazine.
Source: NHK World's website