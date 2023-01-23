News
The Witch and the Beast Manga Goes on 2-Month Hiatus
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Author Kōsuke Satake suffers from poor health
The February issue of Kodansha's Monthly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Kōsuke Satake's The Witch and the Beast (Majo to Yajū) manga will go on hiatus due to Satake's poor health. The manga will return in the magazine's April issue on March 22.
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Guideau: a feral girl with long fangs and the eyes of a beast. Ashaf: a soft-spoken man with delicate features and a coffin strapped to his back. This ominous pair appears one day in a town that's in thrall to a witch, who has convinced the townsfolk she's their hero. But Ashaf and Guideau know better. They have scores to settle, and they won't hesitate to remove anyone in their way…
Satake launched the manga in Kodansha's Young Magazine the 3rd in November 2016. The manga moved to Monthly Young Magazine in 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in August 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing released the ninth volume in English in August 2022.
The manga is inspiring an upcoming anime adaptation.
Source: Monthly Young Magazine February issue