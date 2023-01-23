The Witch and the Beast Manga Goes on 2-Month Hiatus

© Kōsuke Satake, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Majo to Yajū

The February issue of'srevealed on Monday that's) manga will go on hiatus due to Satake's poor health. The manga will return in the magazine's April issue on March 22.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Guideau: a feral girl with long fangs and the eyes of a beast. Ashaf: a soft-spoken man with delicate features and a coffin strapped to his back. This ominous pair appears one day in a town that's in thrall to a witch, who has convinced the townsfolk she's their hero. But Ashaf and Guideau know better. They have scores to settle, and they won't hesitate to remove anyone in their way…

Satake launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in November 2016. The manga moved to Monthly Young Magazine in 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in August 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing released the ninth volume in English in August 2022.

The manga is inspiring an upcoming anime adaptation.